Imran Khan’s party holds massive rally in Lahore amidst police crackdown

Lahore, Sep 21 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Saturday managed to hold a massive power show here as the police switched off the lights and mic system following the expiry of the 6 pm deadline.

The much-hyped rally by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was first planned at Lahore's historic Minar-e-Pakistan but after failing to get permission from the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government, the rally was held on the outskirts of the city in a cattle market.

A large number of Khan’s supporters had started gathering at the venue in the morning amid reports that police would seal off all the points leading to the rally by early afternoon.

The government had allowed the PTI to hold the rally between 3 pm and 6 pm. By 3 pm, the police had closed all the points leading to the venue and at 6 pm switched off the lights and mic system and also forcefully took over control of the stage amid protest by the participants and the PTI leadership.

This was the first rally by the PTI that was allowed to be held after the May 9, 2023 incidents in which the party supporters allegedly attacked military installations in the wake of Khan’s arrest.

Before the police took control of the stage, an AI-generated speech by the former cricketer-turned-politician was being played at the rally.

"I will not accept this government of mandate thieves come what may. These are corrupt people not acceptable to the people," Khan, 71, told the rally participants.

He also took oath from the participants to protect the Constitution and not to surrender to any one.

Earlier in a post on X, Khan urged the nation to come out for the Lahore jalsa (rally) with unwavering resolve and commitment.

"Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every conscientious citizen must undertake. This is a battle for the survival of our future generations," Khan said.

The chief guest of the rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was yet to reach the venue when police pounced on the rally and forced the people to leave.

"Although the roads leading to the Lahore jalsa are blocked with containers by the mafia regime, the Pakistanis reached the jalsa," PTI senior leader Sheikh Waqas said.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the rally was a flop show. Tarar denied that any road was blocked in Lahore or elsewhere.

On Friday, Khan, who has been in prison for the last 14 months, said: "The September 21 Lahore rally is a 'do and die' issue for PTI. The Constitution guarantees the right of assembly and if this right was denied, PTI supporters will flood the jails." Khan had also asked the masses to come out of their homes and participate in the September 21 rally.

On Friday, the party flooded social media with multiple messages urging people to come forward and take part in the Lahore jalsa.