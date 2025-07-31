Imran Khan's party leader elected Senator on reserve seat from Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Jul 31 (PTI) A prominent leader of the former prime minister Imran Khan's party was on Thursday elected Senator in the by-elections on a seat reserved for women from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mishal Yousafzai of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 86 votes against 53 received by her closest rival Mehtab Zafar in a house of 145 and was declared elected at the Provincial Assembly building here, a spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission said.

Saima Khalid, a dissident PTI worker, got only one vote.

A total of five candidates contested for the reserved women seat, vacated by Dr Sania Nishtar, former Special Assistant on poverty alleviation and social safety to the PTI founder.

Nishtar, hailing from Peshawar, vacated the seat after she was appointed CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in 2024.

She was elected to the Senate of Pakistan in the 2021 Senate election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI AYZ NPK NPK