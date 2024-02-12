Imran Khan's party leaders brief President Alvi on irregularities in Feb 8 polls

Islamabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Senior leaders of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party met with President Arif Alvi on Monday and briefed him on the alleged irregularities in the February 8 general elections as the cash-strapped country faces a hung Parliament.

The development comes a day after Alvi urged all political parties and institutions to "respect and recognise" the huge mandate of the citizens in the general elections in which independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outperformed all other political parties.

Alvi was a senior PTI member before former premier Khan made him the country's President in 2018.

According to a statement issued by the president's office, Alvi met with PTI leaders Raoof Hassan and Umer Niazi, during which they informed the president about the evident irregularities during the polls.

The PTI delegation apprised the president of the party's stance regarding the alleged irregularities and reiterated that Form-45, issued in various constituencies, accurately reflects the true facts of the electoral outcomes, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

They emphasised that despite attempts to pressurise the party, snatching of electoral symbols, and numerous arrests, PTI emerged victorious against all odds and the public had shown trust in the party's candidates in the general elections, the report said.

In a post of X on Sunday, Alvi said, "I must congratulate the people of Pakistan, especially the women for coming out in huge numbers, withstanding all pressures and standing up for democracy. The youth deserve a special mention, and I praise them for having decided to take charge of the country by participating peacefully in the voting process." "They have put their faith in democracy. This belief is very precious, it will write history and must be recognised," the president, known for his pro-PTI actions in the past, said three days after the general election ended, resulting in a hung Parliament.

He said a true mandate was essential to come out of the severe financial crunch facing Pakistan so that the country could make difficult decisions to repair and heal the bitterness of the past.

The dentist-turned-politician urged politicians, various parties, and Pakistani institutions to "respect and recognise this huge mandate of citizens," apparently indicating that they should allow the PTI to form the government as independent candidates, mostly supported by the party, have won 101 seats in the National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said President Alvi would invite his party to form the government as they had secured a majority in the National Assembly.

Gohar emphasised that everybody should respect the public mandate. "We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law," he said.