Imran Khan’s party leaders meet Pak Army chief, govt negotiators; discuss key political and security concerns

Islamabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Leaders of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party met Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir and held separate talks with a government delegation, party chairman Gohar Khan said on Thursday, in an attempt to break the deadlock between the government and the opposition.

Speaking to journalists at the Adiala Jail courtroom, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan said that he had met with the army chief.

"Imran Khan has told the media... Yes, I have met him (the army chief)," he said, describing the direct negotiations with the establishment as a positive step towards resolving ongoing issues.

The opposition has two main demands -- the formation of two judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 protests and "support" of the federal and provincial governments for bail, suspension of sentences, and acquittals of "political prisoners" identified by the PTI.

Explaining what had transpired during their rare talks with the army chief, Gohar Khan said that all matters and demands of the party were presented directly to General Munir.

"I and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with COAS Munir, during which we outlined all of PTI’s concerns and priorities," he said.

Separately, Gandapur also said that he and Gohar Khan met the army chief and discussed security issues.

Asked about 'backdoor negotiations', Gandapur said there is no need for backdoor talks when everything is happening in the open.

"Wherever I meet (someone), in whatever context, I say so only when Khan Sahib gives me instructions. Wherever I go, whatever way I do things, I do it for Khan Sahib. I do it according to his instructions and will," Gohar Khan told reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after meeting the PTI founder.

"Khan Sahib said that talks are necessary for the stability of the country. Our doors were open for talks, but the doors of others were closed. If the talks move forward, stability will come to the country," he added.

Reacting to the development, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told the media that if the meeting took place, it must have been in accordance with the law.

"Maybe the army chief told the prime minister because when the former meets [someone], he informs the prime minister," Iqbal said.

Separately, the PTI has finally presented its political demands to the government as the leaders from the two sides met for the third round of talks.

The PTI has asked the government to set up the judicial commissions within seven days and set January 31 as the deadline for the completion of the dialogue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee comprising members from all the ruling coalitions to review the demands submitted by Khan's party.

PML-N leaders Irfan Siddiqui and Rana Sanaullah, who were part of the talks, said at a press conference that the government and its allies will respond to PTI's written demands after consulting the other coalition parties.

"Some parts of the demands are like a chargesheet against the government, but we are not rejecting anything. We will respond to them after mutual consultations," Siddiqui said.

Sanaullah said the government delegation was serious in the talks and will come up with its response.

It seems difficult to meet the two deadlines, with Siddiqui saying the PTI should drop the January 31 deadline and let the talk process continue in good spirits.