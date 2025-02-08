Imran Khan's party observes 'Black Day', several leaders arrested

Islamabad/Lahore, Feb 8 (PTI) Several leaders of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were arrested as the party on Saturday held rallies to mark February 8 as 'Black Day' over the alleged rigging of the general elections last year.

The PTI held its main rally in Swabi, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party is in power. It also asked its workers and supporters to protest across the country.

Earlier, the party planned a rally at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The plan was, however, shelved because of the denial of permission from Punjab province authorities.

The Punjab government led by Maryam Nawaz imposed Section 144 across the province, banning all political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests and other such activities on February 8.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed in and around the venue to stop the PTI workers from reaching the venue.

The police arrested those who held protests in groups.

PTI's incarcerated vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi's daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi was among dozens of party workers arrested in Multan city on Saturday.

She along with other PTI workers held a demonstration against the "puppet government" installed through a stolen mandate.

Others who were arrested included Zahid Bahar Hashmi and Dalir Meher at Pull Chatta for violating Section 144.

However, in a sheer violation of the law, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) flouted Section 144 in Lahore and held a rally to celebrate the successful completion of one year of its government.

Police personnel were deployed at the PMLN's public gathering to provide security to the participants.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addressed the gathering.

The PTI said the military establishment and the incumbent rulers had stolen the people’s mandate in the February 8 general elections last year.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said the establishment employed different tactics to steal the election and the PTI opponents, who were losing, were declared winners.

He said the general election results had insulted the Constitution.

He said the police indulged in illegal raids and tortured PTI leaders and workers across Punjab.

"Human rights violations have witnessed next level in Pakistan," he said, adding that the TikToker government should refrain from issuing unconstitutional orders.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the 'Black Day' was being marked in protest against the "historic theft of the people's mandate".

“Black Day will be observed every year and this year a rally will be held in Swabi on February 8,” Gandapur said, calling PTI supporters and workers to protest in every city in Pakistan.

"Record your protest wherever you are," Gandapur said.

Addressing the government's alleged involvement in last year's November 26 and May 9, 2023, events, Gandapur claimed the ruling party was afraid to form a judicial commission to investigate these matters.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, several PTI workers were detained for attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk. Some of them however managed to flee when security forces cracked down on the demonstrators.

PTI leader Khawaja Farooq escaped police custody when he was placed in a worker's car instead of a police vehicle.

The driver, sensing the situation, drove off before police could react. Officers chased the car on foot but were unable to apprehend him.

However, Farooq, who is also the leader of the opposition in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's legislative assembly, was later arrested, an official said.

The official said 16 others were also arrested.

Separately, Section 144 was imposed across Balochistan for 15 days.

Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government spokesperson, said the Home Department had issued an official notification.

“There will be a complete ban on the display and use of weapons and a ban has been imposed on sit-ins, processions and gatherings of more than five people for 15 days,” it said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif accused the PTI of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on X, Asif said that despite being in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI continued to allege election rigging. He further alleged the province's public funds would be misused to organise the event.

"If you want to hold a political gathering, come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan — places where you claim injustice has been done to you," he said.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari questioned the relevance of the 'Black Day' and said: "The party marking Black Day is in power in KP. What have the people there gained?" In a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari further criticised the provincial government's performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and suggested the people there only received long tales of corruption.

She accused the PTI of trying to drag the entire country into its misery and said: "While PTI itself cries, it wants to make the entire nation weep." Bokhari also raised concerns about the new party president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that he demanded tax money for a rally in Swabi.