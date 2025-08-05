Imran Khan’s party says over 500 supporters arrested in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Aug 5 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Tuesday claimed that hundreds of its workers and supporters who took to the streets, demanding the release of the party founder, were arrested by police in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters began their nationwide campaign demanding the release of Khan, who completed two years in jail on August 5.

Khan, 72, was arrested on August 5, 2023, from his residence in Lahore after being convicted by a court in a corruption case. He has been incarcerated since his arrest due to conviction in other cases, and is currently being held at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. According to Khan's party, most arrests were made in Lahore as Khan's supporters came out on the roads in large numbers to protest against the “fascist regime”.

Police in Punjab province, which is ruled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrested PTI supporters for allegedly violating Section 144, which bans the assembly of four or more people.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that no one is allowed to violate Section 144, as arrests have been made in this regard in the province.

Since there has been an apparent ban on the broadcast media coverage of PTI rallies, a number of videos from the rallies showing police cracking down on the party workers have gone viral on social media.

The police action was condemned on social media for dragging even elderly supporters of the PTI during the protest rallies.

However, a PTI lawyers’ rally put up a good show on Lahore's Mall Road as police personnel appeared cautious in taking action against the participants.

"Today, August 5, marks the second anniversary of the incarceration of former prime minister Imran Khan with all basic human rights revoked, no or very limited access to his legal team or family, no access to his political leadership other than a couple of people now and then," senior party leader Zulfi Bokhari said.

He said the government imposed a ban on gatherings, blocking main highways, wrecking cars with party flags and raiding the residences of active party leaders and workers.

"Over 500 PTI leaders and workers have been arrested so far in Punjab alone, mostly from Lahore, including several lawmakers," he said.

"Democracy is non-existent, nor is there the rule of law and human rights. However, this kind of tyrannical treatment of our very own Pakistanis is shameful, even for this hybrid regime,” Bokhari said.

Another PTI leader, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, said that “breathing has been made a crime as the ‘fake’ Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, now considers herself a dictator”.

Sharing a video of a police raid on her residence on social media, she said that the Punjab Police once again raided her home.

"In a democracy, it is usually the case that if any group protests and damages government property, then institutions spring into action. But here the situation is reversed - the protest has not even begun, yet the state commits a far greater crime by trampling the sanctity of our homes," she said.

"As a state, we need to wake up. Such fascist actions are eroding human rights, democracy, and civil liberties," she said.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said party supporters will also reach outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to protest against Khan's illegal confinement.

"Imran Khan has given a message that he is ready to stay in jail for 10 years for the people of Pakistan and the rule of law, but not succumb to any kind of pressure from the regime," said Qaiser, who is also the Secretary General of Tehreek Tahaffuz Ain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance of six opposition parties.