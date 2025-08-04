Imran Khan's party to hold protests on second anniversary of his arrest

Islamabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Monday announced that it will hold nationwide protests on Tuesday on the second anniversary of the arrest of the party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, from his residence in Lahore after being convicted by a court in a corruption case. He has been incarcerated since his arrest due to conviction in other cases, and is currently being held at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. "PTI to stage protests tomorrow (Tuesday) across the country, as per instructions of the former prime minister Imran Khan. Protests will be staged constituency-wise, with the public demanding the rule of law,” said Zufiqar Bukhari, adviser to Imran Khan on international media.

He also said that after “peaceful protests”, the party would conduct conventions across the country in the next stage, which would be followed by public rallies in the last stage. "Strategy to be announced in different phases, which shall be communicated accordingly,” he said.

Bukhari also claimed that workers were being arrested by the Punjab government, claiming that around 150 workers had been detained so far in Lahore.

“Fearing the protest by PTI, the Punjab government has started arresting party workers and members, descending into madness by barging into their residences late last night, without warrant or providing any arrestable offence,” he said.

He said that apart from Lahore, there were arrests in Rawalpindi but declined to give figures.

“Their crime? Dare to state a protest, which is yet to happen. That’s not lawful, that’s tyranny,” he said.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the PTI, under the auspices of an opposition parties' alliance, the Tehreek Tahaffuz Ain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), is going to launch its much-touted protest movement against what it called the "illegal" detention of Khan.

"On August 5, a nationwide protest will be held under the flags of Pakistan, the PTI, and the white flag of peace," announced TTAP Secretary General Asad Qaiser in an emergency press conference held on Sunday at the PTI District Secretariat in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said August 5 marks the completion of two years since Khan's "illegal" arrest, and the opposition will hold peaceful protests throughout Pakistan.

Qaiser emphasised that the movement would remain entirely within the constitutional and legal framework and would be conducted peacefully. He said if there is any evidence against Khan, then it should be presented in an open court.

"Imran Khan is the most popular and dignified leader of this nation, who not only elevated Pakistan's image internationally but also gave the nation a vision," he added. "His legal and constitutional rights are being violated, which is a direct attack on democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law." The PTI has finalised its plan of action for the August 5 protest, according to Khan's instructions.

Instead of marching toward Islamabad or holding a central rally, it has been decided that protests will be held in every district.

In Peshawar and Khyber districts, a rally will begin at 3:30 pm from Hayatabad Toll Plaza on Ring Road and proceed to Qila Bala Hisar, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In Swabi, participants will gather at the Ambar Interchange, and a one-day protest will be held. The protest will start at 3:30 pm and continue until Isha (evening) prayers.

In Nowshera, party workers will hold a day-long protest at Khairabad beginning at 3:30 pm.

All members of the National Assembly, the K-P Assembly and ticket holders have been instructed to record videos of their gatherings from their residences, or starting points and submit these to their respective district organisations, which will then forward them to the regional leadership. PTI SH ZH ZH