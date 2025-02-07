Imran Khan’s party to hold rally in Swabi instead of Lahore on Feb 8, marking year of general election

Islamabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Friday announced to hold a large rally in Swabi city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party is in power, instead of Punjab’s Lahore on February 8, the first anniversary of last year’s general election.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also said that it will refrain from any confrontation or unrest, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The party had previously sought permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, but it was rejected by the deputy commissioner citing concerns over maintaining law and order.

Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza said that the permission was rejected because of many events taking place in the city, all requiring extensive security arrangements.

The PTI announced plans for a large rally in Swabi urging supporters from all over the country to attend.

PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja said in Islamabad that the party would only hold a rally in Swabi, while protests would take place at the tehsil and union council levels, clarifying there were no plans for chaos.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also addressed supporters in a video message, declaring February 8 as “Black Day”, marking the day when their votes were allegedly stolen.

He called on party supporters and workers to gather in Swabi at 2 pm on Saturday to show solidarity with PTI founder Khan.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government officials, including police personnel, have been instructed to refrain from participating in political gatherings or rallies, with the provincial police being told not to facilitate or attend such events.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all forms of political protests, gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, the decision to enforce Section 144 was made to maintain law and order, protect human lives, and safeguard property. The ban extends to all types of public demonstrations, including political protests, rallies, processions, and sit-ins throughout Punjab. PTI GSP GSP