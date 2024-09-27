Imran Khan’s party withdraws application for rally in Rawalpindi, will now hold 'protest'

Islamabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party has reportedly withdrawn its application for holding a rally in Rawalpindi scheduled for Saturday, instead changing the event to a 'protest', according to media reports.

The decision was made following directives from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Speaking to journalists outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday, Khan said the party would hold a protest as opposed to a public rally, Geo News said.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said the party would also withdraw the request for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold a rally from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.

He said the decision to withdraw the rally application was made as the authorities were unlikely to grant permission for the event.

Khan reiterated that Saturday’s event in Rawalpindi would not be a rally but a protest.

“We know they won’t grant permission, or if they do, it will be far from the city. So, we will hold a full-fledged protest instead, and our lawyers will be outside the Supreme Court as well,” Khan said.

Khan further stated that despite the refusal of permission, the public would still take to the streets for the protest.

Meanwhile, police have conducted raids on the homes of local PTI leaders in Rawalpindi in anticipation of the upcoming protest.

The party recently managed to hold two rallies in Islamabad and Lahore under strict conditions set out by the local officials.

The Lahore rally, held on September 21, had come to an abrupt end after police took control of the stage, turning off the microphone and lights after the event exceeded the 6 pm deadline set by the city officials in the NOC.

The much-hyped rally by the party was first planned at Lahore's historic Minar-e-Pakistan but after failing to get permission from the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government, the rally was held on the outskirts of the city in a cattle market.

On Wednesday, more than 350 leaders and workers of Khan’s party, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were booked under terrorism and other charges by Pakistan’s Punjab Police.

The PTI leaders were booked under anti-terrorism and attempted murder charges for their alleged involvement in an attack on policemen during their rally in Lahore. PTI GSP GSP