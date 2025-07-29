Imran Khan's PTI rejects Pakistan Govt's decision to deploy military in various cities

Peshawar, Jul 28 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Monday rejected the federal government’s decision to deploy the military in various cities, including Peshawar.

PTI, founded by the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, is the ruling party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

During a key meeting of the PTI provincial parliamentary party here, leaders condemned the move as an unconstitutional attempt to curb civil liberties and stifle political dissent, party leaders said. The resolution passed during the meeting stated that "the deployment has no legal, constitutional, or moral justification and is aimed at suppressing opposition voices," they added.

The party announced plans to challenge the decision in court, calling upon the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court to take immediate notice.

PTI also plans to file a writ petition in the high court in the coming days.

In a separate development in the province, a massive tribal council comprising 8,000 members appealed to the militants to vacate their area.

The jirga members hailing from the Bar Qamber Khel tribe in Khyber district's Tirah Valley reached Bhuttan Sharif on foot, to make their demands.

According to reports, the jirga marched through the troubled region to deliver their message peacefully.

Meanwhile, in response to the unrest in the province, a high-level consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Peshawar Commissioner at the Deputy Commissioner's office. The meeting was attended by tribal elders, Member of the National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani, as well as local leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. All stakeholders unanimously agreed to provide relief to those affected by terrorism in the region, jirga leaders said.

It was further decided that a representative jirga from Tirah would soon meet with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to press for rehabilitation and security measures. PTI AYZ RD RD RD