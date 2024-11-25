Imran Khan's supporters enter Islamabad; 1 policeman killed, dozens injured

Islamabad/Lahore: At least one policeman was killed and dozens injured in clashes on Monday as thousands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protestors entered the territorial jurisdiction of the national capital on the call of the party founder Imran Khan.

The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the militancy-hit province on Sunday with the mission to stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk, located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers but protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.

The convoy from KP led by Chief Minister Gandapur entered Islamabad’s limits. Citing PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai, Dawn reported that the convoy entered Islamabad from Sangjani toll plaza. The party also shared footage of the KP convoy in Islamabad’s limits.

The government has banned rallies by imposing Section 144, a colonial-era law used to outlaw political activities, as a high-level delegation from Belarus was visiting Pakistan.

But undeterred by the consequences, the protestors pushed forward by removing barricades and fighting with the security personnel.

In one of the clashes, a policeman was killed at the Hakla interchange.

In a post on X, the Punjab police said Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, who was deputed in Islamabad to deal with the security, succumbed to his injuries caused by the “violence of miscreants” while carrying out his duties to maintain law and order.

It also stated that another constable of the Sargodha police was injured due to “firing by miscreants” and was being given treatment.

Local media reports said that dozens of policemen were injured in the clashes, but exact details were not available.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the death of the policeman and ordered that the culprits be identified and given exemplary punishments. "Attacking police officials in the name of a peaceful protest is condemnable," he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the violent protesters would be brought to justice.

The PTI protesters entered the capital territory in the evening. Bushra Bibi said in a video message that people were reaching Islamabad and called on those who had not come out to reach the capital.

"My brothers, as long as Imran is not with us, we will not end this march,” she told her supporters at a stop near the Hazara Interchange. "I will stay there till my last breath, and all of you have to support me. This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader." Separately, the party shared a message on X in which she said that following Khan's orders, his supporters have been trying to reach Islamabad after removing barricades that were placed on their route.

Bibi said that Khan had appealed to the people that “those who have not yet come out should come out for the future of themselves and their country”.

Earlier in the day, the party chairman Gohar Khan, accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor Barrister Saif and senior leader Ali Mohammad Khan, held a 90-minute meeting with Khan in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail.

"Yes, I have met him (Khan),” Gohar told the media after the meeting, which he described as "significant".

Gohar said that Khan's call for protest is final and dismissed any rumours about it being called off.

When asked about the details of the ongoing negotiations, Gohar responded that the talks were underway and updates would be provided soon, Geo News reported.

Sources said the purpose of the meeting was to brief Khan on the latest developments concerning the Islamabad protest and to take his guidance on the matter.

There were reports of efforts to convince the PTI to end its protest or agree on a venue away from the city to stage a protest as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was in Islamabad on a three-day visit.

Interior Minister Naqvi has vowed to arrest everyone entering the capital to protest. Not only all major roads leading to the capital and within the city have been barricaded but also police and paramilitary troops deployed to deal with the miscreants.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar questioned PTI’s repeated calls for strikes, terming them a “well-thought-out conspiracy” against the country.

He regretted that the party always seemed to call for a protest at a time when global figures were visiting Pakistan, whether it be the Chinese premier’s visit, the SCO summit or other occasions.

"We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released,” CM Gandapur had told the crowd on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration announced the closing of all public and private educational institutions on Tuesday, keeping in view the law and order situation. Similarly, all educational institutions will remain closed in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Punjab province of over 120 million people remained cut off from the rest of the country due to high-security measures to prevent protesters from entering the province.

With the blockade of main roads within Lahore and other parts of the province, people were struggling to procure fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable items, including milk. People are ruing shortages of fruits and vegetables caused by reduced supply from areas outside Lahore following road closures with containers.

Citizens are also questioning the logic of closing intra and inter-city roads while the major protest is taking place in Islamabad.

The Punjab government said on Monday that roads would be opened following the end of PTI protests.

"Dozens of PTI workers have been injured and over 3,500 party leaders and workers arrested during the clashes with police en route to Islamabad," a PTI senior official said in a statement.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing over 200 cases.

His party won the largest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independents as the party was denied an election symbol. The party founder has alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had “stolen the mandate” to grab power at the federal level.