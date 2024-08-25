Imran Khan's trial in military court over May 9 violence possible: Pak govt spox

Islamabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's trial in cases concerning the violence on May 9 last year might go to the military courts, a government spokesperson has said.

The events and vandalism on May 9 last year invited the application of the Army Act since military installations were attacked and damaged, Government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers allegedly vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. A mob also attacked the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at an interview on a private news channel on Friday, Malik said, "It is entirely possible that Imran Khan’s trial would be held in a military court, and the reason for that is because the Army Act will be applicable.” Alleging that the attack was "premeditated" and "preplanned", Mailk said the PTI founder orchestrated and “properly operated” the riots, according to the paper.

When asked whether Khan's trial could be possible in a military court following the arrest of former intelligence chief Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed, he said, "Yes." Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority. He was arrested on August 12 in the Top City Case.

Malik said that once the options of appeals were exhausted, then only the mercy appeal could be submitted to the army chief or the president as a last resort.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.