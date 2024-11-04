Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi breaks down in tears during court proceedings

Islamabad: A court in Pakistan on Monday witnessed emotional scenes when jailed former premier Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi burst into tears, expressing her utter helplessness against the inefficient justice system and her husband's "unjust sentencing".

The former first lady appeared before Islamabad District Magistrate Afzal Majoka's court to acquire bail for her husband in six cases and herself in another case, registered at Tarnol, Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat and Kohsar police stations.

During the hearing held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan was not produced in the court. He was also not allowed to appear through a video link.

When Bushra took to the rostrum to speak, she became emotional.

"I have been facing injustice by those responsible for serving justice for the past nine months. I and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder were unjustly sentenced," she said.

"There is no justice. I haven't come to seek justice," she sobbed, and even blamed lawyers, saying all lawyers, including the one representing her, "only waste the time".

"The person inside [the prison], isn't he a human? Doesn't any judge see this," she said, adding that she would not come to this court again, where "there is no justice".

She told the judge that she had her blanket and other belongings in her car outside the court and that she was ready to go back to jail if ordered.

Bushra was released from jail last month following the approval of her bail in the new Toshakhana case, but Khan remains incarcerated.

The former first lady was arrested after a court on January 31 convicted and sentenced her and Khan to 14 years in prison after finding them guilty of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules while the PTI founder was in power.

However, they deny all allegations against them.