Imran Khan's wife granted interim bail in cases related to party's Nov 26 protest

Islamabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A Pakistan court on Saturday granted interim bail for three weeks to Bushra Bibi, wife of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in 32 cases related to the November 26 protest.

Among the cases is a murder case filed against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, his wife and senior party leaders in connection with the deaths of paramilitary soldiers during the last month's protest.

Three soldiers of paramilitary Rangers were crushed to death and another was seriously injured in a car accident allegedly driven by a PTI supporter during the protest in Islamabad.

On Friday, judge Amjad Ali Shah of Rawalpindi-based anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved Bushra Bibi's bail until January 13, allowing her temporary relief as legal proceedings continue.

Bushra Bibi was present inside the court when the bail plea was heard and left after her bail was approved.

The next hearing has been scheduled for mid-January.

The cases against Bushra Bibi, 50, were registered in various police stations across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal districts.

The FIR in connection with the murder case alleged that the killing of the Rangers personnel occurred at the behest and under the orders of Khan, 72, with the involvement of senior PTI leadership. It said that the plan was devised during various meetings between PTI leaders and certain prisoners at the jail, and its purpose was to target security forces.

The FIR further identified several witnesses to the plot, including prisoners, labourers, and secret police employees within the jail.

Additionally, the FIR stated that Bushra Bibi and other party leaders incited the public through a video message, urging them to rise against the army and government. The PTI leadership is accused of inciting rebellion and violence through their calls for public unrest.

Earlier on December 2, the anti-terrorism court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan, Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case related to November 26 protests in Islamabad by his party supporters.

Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, had on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The main protest in Islamabad ended in clashes in which 12 PTI supporters were killed, according to the party, while hundreds were arrested.