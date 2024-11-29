Imran Khan's wife under scanner, Pak authorities try to arrest her

Islamabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Pakistan authorities tried to arrest jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi last week in connection with a corruption case but failed to reach her, a media report said.

Advertisment

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team accompanied by police on November 23 visited Peshawar to arrest Bibi in the 190 million pound corruption case but had to return empty-handed as she was not present at her residence, The Express Tribune on Friday quoted an official as saying.

The team's visit to Peshawar came after an accountability court in a November 22 ruling issued non-bailable warrants against Bibi as she missed eight consecutive hearings.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana dismissed her plea for exemption from court appearances.

Advertisment

Following the directive, the NAB asked its Rawalpindi team to arrest Bibi, currently living in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where her PTI party is in power, officials said.

However, the team returned empty-handed after it was informed that Bibi was not present at home when it showed the arrest warrants at her residence.

Both Khan and Bibi are accused of misusing Pak Rs 50 billion (190 million pounds), which was returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of a settlement with a property tycoon.

Advertisment

The funds were reportedly intended for the national treasury but allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who helped Bibi and Khan to set up a university.

Bibi, as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from this settlement.

She is also accused of acquiring 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Advertisment

Bibi was last month granted bail after nine months in custody over the Toshakhana case.

Burqa-clad Bibi leads a conservative life but came to the limelight while leading a protest march this week, demanding the release of her husband. PTI SH PY PY