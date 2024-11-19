Imran's close aide and former Pakistan foreign minister, 20 others indicted by Pakistan court

Lahore, Nov 19 (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and vice-president of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, and 20 other leaders were indicted by an ATC here on multiple charges related to the May 9, 2023 riots, a court official said on Tuesday.

Qureshi described the charges, framed during a hearing held at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Monday, as baseless and politically motivated and said the cases were designed to suppress Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leadership.

Among the senior party leaders indicted were PTI's Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, ex-lawmakers Aliya Hamza and Rubina Jamil, and social media activist Sanam Javed.

The session was presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Manzer Ali Khan.

Qureshi was transported to the court from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

A special prosecutor presented the charge sheets, which included accusations of attacking a police station, torching public property, and assaulting law enforcement personnel.

According to the court official, all accused individuals denied the allegations, pleaded not guilty, and expressed their intent to contest the charges, asserting that the prosecution lacked evidence to substantiate its claims.

The court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses during the next hearing, scheduled for November 25.

On May 9, 2023, Khan's party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Qureshi reaffirmed his allegiance to Khan, who remains incarcerated since August 2023 in over 200 cases.

Qureshi described the cases as baseless and politically motivated, designed to suppress PTI’s leadership and unlawfully keep them behind bars.

Qureshi also urged PTI workers and supporters to participate fully in the planned November 24 protest march to Islamabad, calling it a rally for the freedom of political prisoners, the restoration of an independent judiciary, and the release of Imran Khan. PTI MZ NPK NPK