In a first, bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in US state of Montana

New York/Seattle, Mar 5 (PTI) In a first, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled in the US state of Montana, as authorities underscored that the ideals of nonviolence espoused by him are much needed in the current world order.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, along with Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta jointly unveiled the bust, which is a gift from the Government of India to the state of Montana.

The bust has been installed at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Centre of the University of Montana in Missoula on Tuesday, a press release by the Consulate General of India in Seattle said.

Addressing the gathering, Gianforte expressed gratitude to the Consulate for the gift of the bust.

While acknowledging strengthening ties between India and Montana, Gianforte praised the ideals of nonviolence that Mahatma Gandhi espoused, as much needed values in the world order today, the release said.

Founded by an act of US Congress in 1983, the Mansfield Centre at University of Montana aims to foster globally minded leaders of integrity and supports youth and communities through civic and international education guided by ethical leadership, civic responsibility and unconditional commitment to public good, it added.

The event was attended by leading officials from Montana state, including faculty and students of University of Montana, as well as members of the Montana World Affairs Council.

Later in the evening, students at the University of Montana also participated in another unique event celebrating the Indian festival of colours - Holi.

Both the installation of the Gandhi bust and the celebration of the Holi in Montana added further momentum to strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the US state.

Executive Director of the University Deena Mansour welcomed the first Holi celebrations in Montana as marking “the arrival of spring and embracing unity”.

Bilateral ties between India and Montana have deepened significantly, particularly since the establishment of the Indian Consulate in Seattle in November 2023.

In June 2025, a 10-member delegation of young high-school students visited India on a two-week cultural immersion program.

Subsequently, a 50-member delegation from Montana, including business executives, educationists and technology experts, participated in the second edition of the Invest India Business Forum organised in Seattle in January this year.

Under the leadership of the Seattle Consulate, the bust of the Mahatma unveiled at the Mansfield Centre in Montana is the fourth such Gandhi statue to be installed in the US Pacific Northwest in states that come under the Consulate’s jurisdiction.

Gandhi statues have been installed by the Consulate at the Base of Space Needle in Seattle (October 2024) and the State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska (December 2024). The earliest Gandhi statute was installed at the Bellevue Public Library in October 2009.