In a first, UN asks staff to carry visa, passport copy as proof of identity if stopped by authorities in NY

United Nations, Mar 25 (PTI) In a first, the United Nations is asking all its staff members here to carry their UN IDs as well as copies of passports and visas in the eventuality that they may be required to show a form of identification if stopped by authorities in New York.

"It's something to reassure. It's a good reminder for staff members to carry identification with them, including photos of their visas," Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Monday.

He was asked at the daily press briefing about the UN sending an email to staffers suggesting that they carry a form of identification at all times in case stopped by authorities in New York.

When asked if this has ever happened before, Dujarric said “Not in my memory.” According to the note regarding proof of identity if “stopped by authorities in New York,” seen by PTI, the UN reminded all staff members and their families of the “importance” of carrying a form of identification at all times.

They have been asked to carry the UN IDs or paper or digital copies of national passports with G-4 visa.

Diplomats, government officials, and employees who will work for international organizations in the United States need G visas. The G-4 visa is a non-immigrant US visa for employees of international organizations and members of their immediate families.

The note added that while the likelihood of a situation requiring UN staffers to produce such documents to confirm their identity/employment "remains low, we want to ensure that everyone is prepared.” It also added that in case anyone is “detained” and requires immediate support in this regard, they should contact relevant UN authorities.

The development comes in the wake of increased scrutiny by immigration authorities in the US under the Trump administration. While the immigration crackdown is targeting illegal immigrants in the country, those legally present in the US either on work or student visas and green cards are also facing instances of heightened scrutiny.

In recent days, the Trump administration has targeted those with legal permanent residence status or valid visas for their speeches or actions that it deems as opposing American foreign policy and has threatened to cancel visas and deport such individuals.