In Brunei, PM Modi says India supports 'policy of development, and not expansionism'

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said India supports a "policy of development, and not expansionism”, a remark that appeared directed at China as he wrapped up a bilateral visit to Brunei, where the two countries also reiterated their commitment to "freedom of navigation" in the region.

India and Brunei elevated their ties to "enhanced partnership" as Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah covering defence, trade and investment.

"We support the policy of development, and not expansionism," Prime Minister Modi said at a banquet hosted by Sultan Bolkiah, without naming any country.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea (SCS) and the East China Sea (ECS). China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

"We agree that a Code of Conduct should be finalised in this region," Modi said, adding that India has always given priority to ASEAN Centrality and will continue to do so.

"We support freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," said Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit.

A joint statement issued after their talks said both leaders "reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982." It added that the two leaders urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

Modi described Brunei as an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and said his talks with the Sultan included ways to further cement bilateral ties and the two sides are going to further expand trade relations, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

"India and Brunei have deep historical and cultural ties. This year, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. On this occasion, we have decided to commemorate our relations as Enhanced Partnership," Modi said.

Their talks covered a range of topics including defence, trade & investment, food security, education, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to explore and pursue collaboration in areas such as ICT, fintech, cyber security, new and emerging technologies and renewable energy.

"We had comprehensive talks on various aspects of our ties to give a strategic direction to our partnership. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in economic, scientific, and strategic sectors. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in FinTech and Cyber Security along with Agri-industry, pharmaceutical and health sectors," Modi said.

"We discussed the potential for long-term cooperation in LNG. To strengthen our defence cooperation, we held a constructive dialogue on possibilities of cooperation in the defence industry, training and capacity building. To strengthen our cooperation in the Space sector, we have agreed on cooperation in satellite development, remote sensing, and training," he said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues. They condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called upon states to repudiate it.

They reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Reflecting on the excellent progress over the years in bilateral relations, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen, deepen and enhance partnership in all areas of mutual interest," said the joint statement.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that the historic visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and acknowledged that the deep-rooted friendship between Brunei and India has strengthened in various areas over the past four decades.

They acknowledged that Brunei and India share historical linkages that date back centuries, facilitated by cultural interactions and trade.

Both leaders agreed to further expand bilateral trade and economic ties in areas of mutual interest. They further underlined the importance of regular exchanges and dialogue which should be held through key platforms such as the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as well as other relevant bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums.

They recognised the importance of food security and agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture and the food supply chain through the sharing of knowledge, best practices and experience, said the joint statement.

The Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation to Brunei for continuing to host the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Telemetry Tracking and Telecommand Station, which has contributed towards India’s ongoing efforts in the field of space.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation at various regional and multilateral fora and work together for enhanced multilateralism reflective of contemporary realities.

The two leaders agreed on the urgent need to address climate change and enhance efforts in mitigating the adverse impacts from this rising challenge, in accordance with international climate objectives, such as the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Sultan and the entire royal family for the warm welcome and hospitality. He invited the Sultan to visit India.

The two sides also signed an MoU on Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Telecommand Station for Satellite and Launch Vehicles.

Before leaving for Singapore, Prime Minister Modi described his visit to Brunei as "productive" and said it ushers in a "new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties" contributing to a better planet.