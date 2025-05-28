In Greece, all-party delegation emphasises India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism

Athens: An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday met Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou and emphasised India’s resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The delegation which arrived in Athens on Tuesday from Slovenia commenced its official engagements with a "meaningful dialogue" involving members of the Hellenic Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs as well as the Greece-India Friendship Group.

The all-party delegation engaged in a "substantive and fruitful dialogue" with Chatzivasileiou and emphasised India’s resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, underscoring the nation’s strengthened commitment to international peace and security, the Indian Embassy in Greece said in a post on X.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Besides Kanimozhi the group includes Rajeev Kumar Rai of SP, Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, Ashok Mittal of AAP and Manjeev Singh Puri, Former Ambassador of India to EU and Nepal.

“The all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation commenced its official engagements in Greece with a meaningful dialogue involving members of the Hellenic Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs and the Greece-India Friendship Group,” Mittal posted on x.

"These discussions mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirming our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and mutual respect on global issues," he added.

The delegation also met with Maria Gavouneli, the Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation engaged in a comprehensive and interactive discussion with ELIAMEP," the Indian mission said.

During the visit, the delegation will engage with Greek Members of Parliament, key stakeholders from the media, think tanks, the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in Greece. The delegation is scheduled to travel to Latvia and Spain for the global outreach programme.

“These interactions will emphasize India’s unwavering commitment to unity, peace, and its firm resolve to combat the global menace of terrorism,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.