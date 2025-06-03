In meetings with world leaders, all-party delegations convey India's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism

Brasilia/Brussels/Cairo, Jun 3 (PTI) All-party parliamentary delegations on Tuesday effectively communicated India's firm message of zero tolerance towards terrorism to several countries, stressing that New Delhi can talk to Islamabad if it takes significant action against the terror infrastructure that is visible everywhere in the country.

"You (Pakistan) crack down on this infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in your country. Then, of course, we can talk," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to Brazil, said while talking to PTI Videos.

"We can talk to them in Hindustani. We can talk to them in Punjabi. We can talk to them in English. There is no problem in finding common ground with Pakistan. The problem is finding a common vision for decency, for peace. We want to be left in peace, to grow and develop. They don't want to leave us alone. They want to harass us," he said.

"They want to cut us this whole bleeding to death India by 1,000 cuts. They're not going to bleed to death so easily. Better forget that idea," he added.

Asked whether nations have been recognising India's stance against terrorism, Tharoor said his delegation has been to four nations -- Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil- so far and "this has been very clear in all the countries we've been to".

"I would say in all four countries, we've had a very, clear success, if that's the word, I don't like to boast of success. That's for others to judge. But we have got our message through very clearly, including to those who may have had some misunderstandings," he said, referring to Colombia.

Earlier, Tharoor said Colombia withdrew a statement offering condolences to Pakistan for the loss of lives following Indian strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack after his delegation explained Islamabad's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

The delegation held a highly productive meeting with Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front and President of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. It also called on Amb Celso Amorim, Head Adviser of the Special Advisory to the President of Brazil, and discussed India's position of zero tolerance to terrorism.

In London, the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad concluded its high-level engagements, meeting with UK government ministers, parliamentarians, party leaders, think tanks, and India friendship groups.

The delegation received wide-ranging support, reaffirming shared commitments to global security, justice, and strategic partnership, the High Commission of India in London said in a release.

The delegation met Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, Co-Chair of the Conservative Party, and Koolesh Shah, Co-Chair of the Conservative Friends of India.

"They voiced strong support for India's fight against terrorism, acknowledged its global implications, and lauded the Indian diaspora's contribution to the UK," it said.

The delegation also met Labour Party India Friendship Groups-including Labour Friends of India, Labour Convention of Indian Organisations, Sikhs for Labour, and Hindus for Labour.

The groups expressed unified support for India's anti-terrorism efforts, emphasising the need to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb terror financing.

From London, the delegation will travel to Brussels where it will have interactions at the European Union level and with Belgian authorities.

In Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty Tuesday reiterated his country's solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and welcomed deeper bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism during a meeting with the all-party Indian delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

The delegation, which is here on the last leg of its four-nation trip, also met Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and discussed India’s wide-ranging political, economic and cultural engagement with the 22-member bloc.

"Countering terrorism is a priority to both @arableague_gs and India. The delegation underscored India’s unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism," the Embassy of India in Egypt said in a post on X.

Another all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, concluded its three-day visit to Spain, where it held a series of meetings with officials and civil society representatives to highlight India's "zero-tolerance" stance against terrorism.

"The delegation concluded its visit having effectively communicated India's strategic approach and firm message of zero tolerance towards terrorism to Spanish government leaders, lawmakers, civil society and the Indian diaspora, strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding," the Embassy of India in Madrid said Tuesday.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to peace as it thanked an all-party Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, for the briefing on New Delhi's approach to combating terrorism.

The delegation met Malaysian leaders and briefed them on India’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and sought their cooperation in the collective fight against terrorism, the High Commission of India here said in a post on X.

The all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, concluded a successful three-day visit to Liberia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world.

The all-party group was in Monrovia in the final leg of its four-nation visit to the United Arab Emirates, DR Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

"The visit not only reflected the enduring friendship between India and Liberia, but also highlighted the two nations' shared, unwavering stance against terrorism. It concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world," the Indian Embassy here said in a release.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI GRS/SCY/NSA ZH