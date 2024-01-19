In Uganda, Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Bolivia, Azerbaijan and Venezuela

Kampala, Jan 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Bolivia, Azerbaijan and Venezuela during which he discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

Advertisment

Jaishankar is in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala to represent India at the two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which began on Friday.

"Pleasure to meet FM of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda. Discussed development cooperation, traditional medicine and sustainable lifestyle," the minister posted on X, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said he met outgoing NAM Chair Azerbaijan's foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and discussed "our bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional matters".

Advertisment

He also shared a photograph of the meeting held on the sidelines of the NAM summit.

During his meeting with Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil, the two leaders discussed economic, energy and development cooperation between India and Venezuela, and "exchanged views on regional and global issues".

Jaishankar's visit to Kampala is part of his two-nation tour to Uganda and Nigeria.

Advertisment

From Kampala, the external affairs minister will travel to Nigeria for a three-day visit from January 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of his visit.

The NAM Summit under the leadership of Uganda brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance, it said.

The theme of the summit is 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence', and it will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior officials levels. PTI SCY SCY