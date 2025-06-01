In UK to effectively convey India’s stance on terrorism: Ravi Shankar Prasad

London: The all-party delegation will “effectively” convey India’s stance on terrorism and engage with key stakeholders in the UK, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday.

The Prasad-led nine-member team arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit as part of a European tour.

The delegation was received by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami. The delegation is scheduled for a series of engagements with key stakeholders, including House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Catherine West.

The multi-party delegation, comprising MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former Union minister of state M.J. Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, will also interact with community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

“Along with my colleagues from the all-party delegation, I have arrived in London, United Kingdom, following our successful visits to France, Italy, and Denmark,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad in a social media statement.

“During our stay in London from May 31 to June 3, we will effectively convey our stance on terrorism and engage with key stakeholders, including the Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, Foreign Minister (Indo-Pacific) Catherine West, UK parliamentarians, leaders, think tanks, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora. We are confident that our message will receive similar support here as it did in France, Italy, and Denmark,” he said.

An official statement issued by the High Commission of India in London noted that the all-party delegation comprising former ministers, members of Parliament and a former Ambassador is on a mission to convey India’s “unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism”.

“During their course of stay in the UK, the delegation will meet Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle; FCDO Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West MP; members of both House of the UK Parliament; and important representatives from media, think tanks and Indian diaspora,” the statement added.

The Prasad-led delegation is on a tour of six European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The delegation arrived here after concluding its visits to France, Italy and Denmark over the past week.

In Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, the delegation interacted with Danish parliamentarians, foreign affairs officials and Indian diaspora groups.

"The delegation emphasised on India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism and stance that any act of violence would be responded to befittingly. India's appreciation of Denmark's public stance condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the expression of solidarity with India was conveyed to the Danish side during the meetings," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier.

From the UK, the delegation will head for discussions and meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians, political leaders and diaspora groups in the European Union (EU) and Germany.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.