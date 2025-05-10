Inaugural India-UAE Partners in Progress Conclave set to be held on May 15 in Dubai

Dubai, May 10 (PTI) The stage is set for the inaugural India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave, which will be held here on May 15 and bring together policymakers and business leaders from the two countries.

The organisers confirmed to PTI that as of now, the event is going ahead despite India’s military conflict with Pakistan.

The conclave is being organised by the India Today Group in association with the UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC), the official joint chamber established in 2023 under the patronage of foreign ministries of the two countries.

The conclave comes over a month after the Crown Prince of Dubai’s landmark visit to India, during which several important agreements were signed.

Among them was a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between UAE-India Friendship Hospital and Dubai Health -- a key outcome facilitated by UIBC-UC as part of its mission to foster real-world, cross-border cooperation.

The conclave will bring together policymakers, business leaders and innovators to catalyse the next phase of cooperation between India and the UAE. Focus areas include trade diversification, energy transition, tourism, technology, startup innovation and the evolving Indo-UAE economic corridor.

Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, is scheduled to deliver the opening address. The conclave will have a special keynote address by UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, former Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Satish Kumar Sivan, and former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri are scheduled to participate in the conclave.

The UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between India and the UAE.