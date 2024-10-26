Inauguration of India built hospital building in Syangja

Kathmandu, Oct 26 (PTI) A hospital built with grant assitance from India of about INR 25 million was inagurated at a village in Nepal's Galyang city, about 250 km west of the capital.

The hospital building of Galyang city in Syangja district built was inaugurated by Prasad Gautam, chief district coordinator and Avinash Kumar, first secretary at the Indian Embassy here on Friday.

The hospital building costing NRs. 40.13 million (approximately INR 25 million) was constructed under the Nepal India Development Cooperation, according to a press release from the Indian, Embassy at Kathmandu.

The hospital was established in 2010 on a small rental building by the local people with a view to providing quality health services in remote areas.

With the new building, the hospital would be useful in providing quality infrastructure and improved environment for health care services to the people of Nepal.

The hospital project was taken up as a high impact community development project (HICDP), under an agreement between Nepal government and government of India.

“The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the government of India in bolstering the efforts of the government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors,” the press release added. PTI SBP NPK NPK