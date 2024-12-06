Indefinite ceasefire agreement reached in Pakistan's volatile Kurram district

Peshawar, Dec 6 (PTI) An indefinite ceasefire agreement was reached on Friday between two warring parties in northwest Pakistan's restive Kurram district, which has been rocked by sectarian violence, according to officials.

Sectarian clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kurram resulted in the killing of 133 people from November 21 to December 2.

The ceasefire was arranged by a joint session of the grand jirga (tribal council), established under the Commissioner of Kohat Division Division Syed Muatasim Billah Shah, and over 100 members from both sides.

The session, aimed to establish sustainable peace in the region, was also attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Kohat Sher Akbar Khan.

The tribal council members conducted individual and collective meetings with both parties and after several hours of extensive consultations, reached an agreement for an indefinite ceasefire in the district. It was decided that all trenches would remain vacant until the council's final decision.

Both parties pledged that conflicts or disputes cannot resolve issues and that achieving a lasting and sustainable solution to the decades-long problem would require time, sincerity, and mutual trust. The council members vowed to continue their efforts until complete and sustainable peace was established in Kurram. They emphasised the importance of securing a peaceful future and committed to spreading the message of peace in their respective areas.

The Kohat Division Commissioner Shah assured the government would fulfil its responsibilities to ensure lasting peace in Kurram district and maintain the rule of law at all costs.

The clashes between the two tribes started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed a day earlier.

Several passengers who had sustained grave injuries succumbed later, raising the toll in the convoy killing to 57. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS