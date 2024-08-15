Independence Day celebrated in Israel virtually due to escalating tensions

Jerusalem, Aug 15 (PTI) Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian embassy in Israel celebrated the 78th Independence Day virtually, with the envoy seeking an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Gaza.

Ambassador Sanjeev Singla hoisted the national flag at his residence in the presence of the embassy’s staff. The Indian community members participated in the event through social media links of the mission.

Singla noted that India “strongly and unequivocally” condemned the October 7 attack against Israel by Hamas but at the same time “we have been reiterating our concerns over the loss of civilian lives and the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population of Gaza”.

“We have also emphasised an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Gaza, including the release of all the hostages through dialogue and diplomacy," the Indian Ambassador stressed.

He advised the Indian community to remain vigilant, follow diligently the instructions of the Home Command, restrict unnecessary movement and keep following the social media handles of the mission for advisories.

Touching upon bilateral ties, Singla said that the mission continued on the “unifying vision“ embraced over the past decade by the two countries in the “pursuit of the common good on a bilateral, regional and global scale” also during the past year maintaining the same “vigour”.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained in regular touch with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the year.

Prime Minister Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of COP 28, Israel’s Minister of Transport Miri Regev visited India in February and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Israel in March, he pointed out as signs of continued cooperation at the bilateral level.

Describing the Indian diaspora and the Indian Jewish community in Israel as a “powerful link” between the two countries, the Indian envoy asserted that “we remain focused on enhancing people-to-people relations”.

Singla expressed “profound grief” at the passing away last year of two of the Pravasi Divas Samman awardees in Israel, Prof. Lael Anson Best and Sheikh Md. Munir Ansari.

He also applauded the Indian Cultural Centre for spearheading "our outreach in Israel" by regularly organising cultural programmes.