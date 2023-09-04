Independent probe found no South African arms supplied to Russia, says President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that an independent probe has found no evidence that the country supplied arms to Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine and these allegations have a "damaging effect" on the economy and the African nation's standing in the world.

Advertisment

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa said statements from several quarters have used these allegations to cast doubt on South Africa’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The allegations were first made in May by US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety during a media briefing at the US Embassy in Pretoria.

Brigety claimed that the US has information indicating that the Russian vessel Lady R had been loaded with weapons while it was docked at the naval base of Simonstown on the South African coast late last year.

Advertisment

Amid increased tensions between the US and South Africa following Reuben’s statement, the envoy later apologised after South Africa issued strong statements about not succumbing to US "bullying".

Ramaphosa established an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, promising firm action if any wrongdoing was uncovered.

“The allegations levelled against our country had a damaging effect on our currency, economy and our standing in the world,” Ramaphosa said as he shared some of the findings of the panel chaired by Judge Phineas Mojapelo.

Advertisment

The other members of the panel were Adv Leah Gcabashe SC and retired politician Enver Surty.

“Following its investigation, the panel found no evidence that any cargo of weapons was loaded for export onto the ship Lady R. The panel found that there was no evidence to support the claim that the ship transported weapons from South Africa destined for Russia.

“The panel established that the ship docked at Simonstown to deliver equipment that had been ordered for the South African National Defence Force in 2018 by Armscor, the country’s arms procurement company,” Ramaphosa said.

Advertisment

The president said in terms of the contract for the supply of the arms, neither Armscor nor the South African National Defence Force had any control over the means through which the supplier of the ordered equipment would transport them to South Africa.

He said during the course of its work, the panel visited Simonstown naval base and obtained evidence under oath from nearly 50 people in every relevant component of government. More than 100 documents were submitted to the panel for examination.

Without referring specifically to Brigety, Ramaphosa said, “A number of entities and persons that had publicly claimed to have information on this matter were invited to make submissions to the panel, but many had either failed to do so or said they had no independent knowledge of the relevant facts.

“South Africa has clear laws that regulate the issuing of permits regarding the importation and exportation of conventional arms. All relevant permits had been obtained for the importation of the equipment that were delivered by the ship. No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported.” Although the panel did not find any evidence of criminal conduct by any persons involved, it did make findings and recommendations with respect to the functioning of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee.

It also made recommendations about the improvement of communication between Ministers and government officials, including the adequacy of the relevant administrative processes.

Ramapohosa said some sections of the report contain sensitive information and would remain classified, although his office would issue an executive summary of the report publicly on Monday.

“In deciding not to release the (full) report, I have taken account of the laws that both mandate openness and transparency and require that certain information that may be prejudicial to the defence and security of the Republic be kept classified and confidential. To reveal the details of the equipment offloaded would compromise important military operations and put our soldiers’ lives at risk,” he said.

The president said an implementation plan would be developed to address the panel’s findings and recommendations with respect to the efficiency and efficacy of the relevant administrative and maritime transport processes.