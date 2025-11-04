India a 'first-rate strategic' partner of Israel, says senior official

Tel Aviv, Nov 4 (PTI) Israel views India as a "first-rate strategic partner" and is determined to continue enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence, technology and industry, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The remarks by Israel’s Ministry of Defence Director General Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram came at the signing of a defence pact between Israel and India.

The pact facilitates the sharing of advanced technologies and promotes co-development and co-production of key weapon systems and military hardware.

"We view India as a first-rate strategic partner and are determined to continue deepening cooperation in the fields of defence, technology, and industry," Baram was quoted as saying in a statement by Israel's Ministry of Defence. "This strategic dialogue with India takes place at a critical juncture for both countries. Our strategic partnership is based on deep mutual trust and shared security interests," he added. The Indian delegation, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, also met with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. Separately, a special panel was held with the CEOs of major defence industries, during which innovative and groundbreaking Israeli technologies were presented, along with ideas and projects aimed at deepening industrial-defence partnerships between Israel's defence industries and India.