India and US call on Taliban to uphold human rights amid concerns over Afghan women's freedom

New Delhi: In a recent joint statement following the Fifth Annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, India and the United States have urged the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan to prevent any group or individual from using Afghan territory to threaten the security of any nation.

The Ministers called on the “Taliban to adhere to their commitment to prevent any group or individual from using the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the security of any country.”

The statement, delivered by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the importance of the Taliban adhering to their commitment in line with UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.”

During the dialogue in New Delhi, also attended by Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar from India, as well as US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd J. Austin and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the ministers specifically called on the Taliban to respect human rights, particularly those of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The joint statement also highlighted the need for the Taliban to uphold the freedom of travel and ensure unhindered access for delivering humanitarian assistance.

The Ministers also urged the Taliban “to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups.” They also emphasized unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance and recommitted to having consultations on Afghanistan to help facilitate an inclusive and peaceful future for all Afghans.

Wahid Faqiri, an international relations expert while speaking to, Tolo News expressed scepticism, stating that international recognition of the Taliban might not occur until significant reforms are implemented, respecting human rights and establishing an inclusive government within Afghanistan.

In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that women's rights are guaranteed under the framework of Islamic Sharia and called for non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

He argued that the Taliban is addressing shortcomings and improving the situation, refuting claims that Afghan women continue to face significant challenges.

Contrary to the Taliban's narrative, a recent Gallup Institute survey revealed alarming levels of dissatisfaction among Afghan women. Only 11% expressed satisfaction with their social freedom, and a mere 17% believed that women in Afghanistan are treated with respect.

The survey, conducted in July, shed light on persistent issues such as the denial of education to women for over two years, restrictions on women working in the international NGO sector, and the requirement for women to be accompanied by men in public spaces.

Afghanistan, already a deeply patriarchal society, has witnessed a deterioration in women's freedoms, exacerbated by the Taliban government's policies and the country's economic crisis.

Even before the Taliban takeover in 2021, the UN estimated that one in two people, predominantly women, suffered from psychological distress. The current situation has heightened concerns about the well-being and rights of Afghan women, calling for urgent international attention and action.