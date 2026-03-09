India asks its citizens in Bahrain to remain vigilant

Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) India on Monday issued an advisory, asking its citizens in Bahrain to remain vigilant, take due care and adhere to the safety guidelines of the local authorities in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

"Indian citizens are requested to follow updates and advisories issued by the Embassy of India in Bahrain and the local authorities," the Embassy of India in Bahrain said in an advisory.

The advisory further said that the Embassy of India in Bahrain is continuing to function as usual.

The advisory has come in the wake of recent attacks between the US and Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

The transit is being made through Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, it said.

The Embassy said that the priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals, especially those on tourist or short-term visas, the advisory said.

"The Embassy of India in Riyadh is obtaining individual transit visa approvals from the Saudi Government, the advisory said. Therefore, transit visa requests are currently being referred by the Embassy of India in Bahrain to the Embassy of India in Riyadh," it added.

The embassy has also posted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transit through Saudi Arabia.

The SOPs are: travellers must have a confirmed air ticket for onward travel to India, and passengers must show the Note Verbale/ formal note issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh to Saudi immigration authorities at the checkpoint before entering Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi transit visa will be valid for 72-96 hours. Travellers must leave Saudi Arabia for India within this period. Travellers are advised to plan their travel to the Saudi checkpoint preferably during the daytime, it said. PTI AMS