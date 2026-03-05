India asks its citizens in UAE to remain vigilant, calm and adhere to safety guidelines

Dubai, Mar 5 (PTI) India on Thursday issued an advisory, asking its citizens in the United Arab Emirates to remain vigilant, calm and adhere to the safety guidelines of the local authorities in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

"The Government of India continues to attach highest importance to safety and well being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level," said the advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, it said.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the UAE and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," it said.

It said that the airspace and regular scheduled flight operations continue to be temporarily suspended. However, Indian and the UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities, the advisory read.

The stranded Indian nationals may avail of these flights by contacting their respective airlines, it added.

For those stranded after February 28 and whose visas have expired, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Authority (ICP) have announced a waiver of overstay fines for visitors (tourist/visit visas) and others unable to depart due to these exceptional circumstances, it said.

It said that the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally.

It said that Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the WhatsApp number +971 543090571 or toll-free number: 800-46342. PTI ZH ZH ZH