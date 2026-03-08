India assures assistance to its nationals in Saudi Arabia

Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan on Sunday held a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community and reassured them of assistance following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Khan was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission, Abu Mathen George, and Counsellor (Community Welfare), Y Sabir.

The Ambassador reassured the community of the Embassy’s readiness to extend all necessary assistance to Indian nationals in need, India in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

Khan also briefed participants on the Embassy’s recent initiatives, including the establishment of a 24/7 control room to provide prompt support. Community representatives expressed appreciation for the Embassy's proactive outreach and engagement, it added.

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia on Sunday also issued an advisory for its citizens to continue to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.

The advisory has come in the wake of recent attacks between the US and Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. Consular Camps are being undertaken on a regular basis," the advisory said.

"A number of air carriers continue to operate between Riyadh/Jeddah/Dammam and Indian destinations. Both Indian and Saudi carriers have resumed normal scheduled operations in Jeddah and Madinah. Indian nationals wishing to travel to India may avail these flights, after checking availability," it said.

The mission has also posted emergency contacts. And the Indian Community is also advised to follow the advisories regularly issued on the Official Social Media Handles of the Embassy.

Meanwhile, Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/short-term visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to the cancellation of flights out of Qatar between February 28 and March 7 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details, India in Qatar said in a post on X.

The details are only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar, it said. PTI