India at heart of UK's multi-billion-pound ‘International Education Strategy’

London, Jan 20 (PTI) India is in the spotlight as a focus country in the ‘International Education Strategy’ released by Britain on Tuesday, which is designed to grow the value of the UK's educational exports to 40 billion pounds a year by 2030. A new Education Sector Action Group has been created to work with the International Education Champion, UK universities, colleges and schools to help unblock trade barriers to expand the country’s education and skills offer in growth markets. The new approach removes targets on overseas student numbers recruited by UK institutions, shifting attention to growing education exports overseas through international campuses. “The International Education Champion, Professor Sir Steve Smith, will continue to remove barriers to education partnerships by engaging with his current focus countries of India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam," reads the strategy.

Brazil, Mexico and Pakistan have also been included among the emerging economies on his agenda to amplify the global reach of the UK's "world-class" education. “By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all whilst boosting growth at home," said UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. The University of Southampton's distinction as the first foreign university to establish a campus in India last year, under new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, is showcased as an important case study in the international growth strategy policy document.

Its Gurugram campus as a centre for research, innovation and teaching has been flagged as a “significant achievement” alongside nine new British university campuses announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in October 2025. “Education exports are a major UK success story, and we’re on track to grow the sector to 40 billion pounds by 2030, powered by world leading providers driving digital learning, AI-enabled innovation and future skills development," said UK Minister for Trade Chris Bryant.

“With a world-class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its global footprint and ensure that this country’s education continues to set the standard worldwide," he said. Alongside economic growth, the strategy is designed to boost Britain’s “global soft power” by deepening international partnerships and long-term relationships through education. The Department for Education (DfE) said British universities count more than 50 current world leaders among their graduates, highlighting the lasting global influence of education in this country. According to official estimates, international students in the UK already contribute around 560 pounds in benefits to every UK citizen. “Generations of world leaders, top scientists and great cultural figures have benefited from some form of UK education, creating lasting partnerships and strengthening links between countries. "Through this ambitious strategy, we will grow education exports and work with our diplomatic network and the British Council to strengthen education systems around the world," said Baroness Jennifer Chapman, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office minister. Alongside, the government has said that universities will be subject to "toughened" compliance standards and those which fail to meet them will face action such as recruitment caps and licence revocation. The new strategy stresses that international student recruitment will continue to align with the UK’s migration and visa policy framework, maintaining the integrity of the Graduate Route – or the post-study work offer – with “firm action” to be taken against those breaching student visa norms. PTI AK ZH ZH