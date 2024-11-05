India, Australia strategic partnership growing steadily: EAM Jaishankar

Canberra: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia is growing steadily as he met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong for the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue here.

Both the leaders also discussed "respective neighbourhoods, Indo-Pacific, West Asia, Ukraine and the global strategic scenario." "Concluded the 15th India - Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with FM @SenatorWong in Canberra today. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is growing steadily. Reflected in stronger political ties, robust defence & security cooperation, expanded trade, greater mobility and deeper educational linkages," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Discussed our respective neighbourhoods, Indo-Pacific, West Asia, Ukraine and the global strategic scenario," his post said.

Taking to X, Wong said," Australia and India's partnership is central to the peace, stability and prosperity of our shared region. Today, I welcomed my good friend @DrSJaishankar to Canberra for the 15th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue." Wong also announced that Australia will send a 'First Nations Business Mission' to India for the first time next year. The mission will support new commercial partnerships for First Nations businesses looking to engage with India and will promote First Nation businesses to new markets overseas.

She further posted, "We’re cooperating in important sectors including science and technology, clean energy, agriculture, education and skills, and tourism. Today, I announced the Albanese Government is funding 6 impressive projects under the Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership."

Meanwhile, the Australian foreign ministry said in a press release that,"Australia and India are close partners with strong strategic, economic and community ties – almost one million Australians trace their heritage to India. We share a vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is peaceful, stable and prosperous." "Ahead of 2025 – the fifth year of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – the Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue is an opportunity to take stock of the progress we have made, and to chart the way forward for the next phase in our relationship," it said.

The statement said that both the leaders "will discuss how we can advance our cooperation in important sectors – including science and technology, clean energy, trade and investment – and how we can deepen our defence and maritime security engagement." "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, and on track to be the third largest by the end of the decade. India is an essential partner as we diversify our trade links and secure our supply chains," it said.

The two leaders will also attend 'Raisina Down Under', the Australian iteration of India's Raisina Dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.