India-born academics Joya Chatterji, Nandini Das on UK history prize shortlist

London, Sep 23 (PTI) UK-based academics Joya Chatterji and Nandini Das are among six authors behind some of the best history writing from the past year to be named on the shortlist of the prestigious GBP 50,000 Wolfson History Prize in London on Monday.

Delhi-born Chatterji, Professor of South Asian History in the Faculty of History at the University of Cambridge, has been shortlisted for ‘Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century’, which charts the history of the British Raj through to Independence and Partition.

Kolkata-born Das, Professor of Early Modern Literature and Culture at the University of Oxford, is in the running with her British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding winning ‘‘Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire’, which delves into the early influence of Britain in the Indian subcontinent. These historical works are shortlisted alongside books covering multiple centuries and countries, with a focus on major turning points in the histories of not only India and Pakistan but also the Americas, Britain, Bangladesh, Germany and South Africa.

“This year’s shortlist showcases the extraordinary range and breadth of contemporary historical writing,” said British author-historian David Cannadine, Chair of the Wolfson History Prize 2024 judges.

“From politics, slavery and international relations to healthcare and societal transformation, the six titles – with subjects spanning continents and centuries – offer profound insights and stand out for their rigorous research and compelling storytelling,” he said.

Chatterji’s book has been praised for presenting a “captivating” history of modern South Asia, full of fascinating insights about the lives of its peoples.

“Written with verve and energy, this book beautifully blends the personal and the historical,” the judging panel said.

Nandini Das’ book is hailed as being “illuminating, compelling and wonderfully rich in detail”.

“This book is a startlingly original account of the early diplomatic encounter between Britain and precolonial India,” the panel noted.

‘Traders in Men: Merchants and the Transformation of the Transatlantic Slave Trade’ by Nicholas Radburn, ‘Our NHS: A History of Britain’s Best-Loved Institution’ by Andrew Seaton, ‘Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage’ by Jonny Steinberg and ‘Out of the Darkness: The Germans, 1942-2022’ by Frank Trentmann complete this year’s shortlist. Dubbed the “most valuable history writing prize in the UK”, the Wolfson History Prize awards a total of GBP 75,000 – with the winner receiving GBP 50,000 and each of the five shortlisted authors receiving GBP 5,000.

The winner of the 2024 prize will be revealed at a ceremony in London on December 2, chosen by a judging panel made up of distinguished historians including British Mauritian Sudhir Hazareesingh, Mary Beard, Richard Evans, Carole Hillenbrand and Diarmaid MacCulloch.

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, noted: “Our judges have done a remarkable job in choosing six books which combine excellent research with readability. They now have the unenviable task of selecting only one winner from this magnificent shortlist.

“These are books that are eminently worth reading: eye-opening, important and at times painful accounts of human history. They not only sparkle but also remind us that the past is always with us, and ultimately why history writing matters.” Now in its 52nd year, the Wolfson History Prize celebrates books that demonstrate the relevance of history and historical writing to society today.

It showcases the best historical writing being produced in the UK, with books judged on the extent to which they are carefully researched, well-written and accessible to the non-specialist reader. PTI AK AMS