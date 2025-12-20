India-born financial journalist awarded Freedom of City of London

London, Dec 20 (PTI) A UK-based journalist has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her contributions to financial journalism and championing diversity, equity and inclusion in the global finance sector.

India-born Shruti Tripathi Chopra, Editor-in-Chief of Dow Jones publications ‘Financial News’ and ‘Private Equity News’, received the historic honour at a ceremony this week.

The Freedom of the City of London dates back to the 13th century and has since developed into an honour bestowed upon individuals who make an impact in the financial hub of London, referred to as the City or the Square Mile.

"Receiving the Freedom of the City of London is an incredibly humbling moment,” said Chopra.

“I came to the UK as a student with big hopes, and I never imagined my career would bring me here. This honour reflects years of hard work, resilience, and the support of so many people who believed in me.

“I feel immensely proud, not just for myself, but for Indians everywhere working hard to do their country proud across the globe," she said.

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, and Tata Group chief Ratan Tata are among the Indian recipients of the honour, with actress Shabana Azmi among the recent Indian recipients last year.

Other well-known names to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London over the years include the likes of Nelson Mandela and Sir Winston Churchill.

The ceremony this week, officiated by the Clerk of the Court, took place at the iconic Guildhall in London. Shruti, a proud mother of a four-year-old daughter, was also joined by her parents, who had travelled from Delhi for the celebration.

“Shruti is the youngest editor ever to lead ‘Financial News’ and ‘Private Equity News’, and the first woman and first person of colour to hold the role in the publications’ nearly 30-year history. She has been with Dow Jones since January 2019,” reads a statement issued on her behalf.

“A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, Shruti has spearheaded influential initiatives such as the ‘100 Most Influential Women in Finance’ list and launched the ‘Pride of Finance’ list, which highlights coming out at work stories of senior LGBTQIA+ individuals in finance.

“This prestigious honour celebrates Shruti’s exceptional contributions to financial reporting, her leadership in business journalism, and her dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices across the sector,” it adds.

Chopra holds a Master's in International Journalism from Cardiff University and was recently also named Social Value Journalist of the Year at the Aviva Investors' Media Awards and Journalist of the Year – Stewardship at the State Street Awards for her reporting.