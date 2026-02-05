India-born Singaporean to be appointed non-executive chairman of city-state's Keppel Ltd

Singapore, Feb 5 (PTI) India-born Singaporean Piyush Gupta will be appointed non-executive chairman of the city state’s global asset manager and operator.

Gupta, 66, will succeed retiring chairman Danny Teoh on April 17, Keppel Ltd announced on Thursday.

The India-born former banker with 27 years of international experience is currently deputy chairman of Keppel, which has global business interest including India.

Gupta was CEO of DBS Group from November 2009 until his retirement in March 2025, during which he led the bank to become a global financial powerhouse with a subsidiary bank in India.

He is also currently an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers - which advises the president in the exercise of his custodial powers to safeguard Singapore's reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

Gupta is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings and an advisor and non-executive Chairman (India) to Temasek International Advisors.

Gupta holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, India, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.

Keppel separately released its FY2025 report on Thursday. It logged a 29 per cent rise in full-year profit, supported by improved performance across its three segments and higher recurring income.

The asset manager's profit from continuing operations rose to SGD1.02 billion (USD801 million) for the year ended Dec 31, from SGD787 million a year earlier. PTI GS AMS AMS