India, Botswana ties have scope for deepening across various sectors: Murmu

Gaborone (Botswana), Nov 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India was "firmly" committed to further "deepen" its partnership with Botswana across various sectors, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

Addressing parliamentarians of the National Assembly of Botswana, one of the world’s largest diamond-producing nations, Murmu underscored India's desire to share its developmental experience and build a partnership that benefits both nations.

The National Assembly has 61 elected members apart from six specially elected parliamentarians.

"India is firmly committed to further deepen its partnership with Botswana across sectors and to share its development experience with Botswana. Let us work together to build a partnership that enriches both our nations and contributes to the greater good of the world," Murmu said.

Noting that Indian entities were already "active" in Botswana's diamond, energy, and infrastructure sectors, the president said there was a "scope" for collaboration in renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

She invited business communities from both countries to collaborate and “harness the full potential” of their economic partnership.

Murmu, who is on a three-day state visit to Botswana, the first ever by an Indian President, also spoke about the power of the youth in both countries.

The youth, she said, are the future and they will define the trajectories that "our countries eventually end up taking".

"The youth today do not just need education and skill, but they also need avenues to build their professional lives and channelise their creative energies in nation-building efforts. For this to happen, we need to ensure robust and durable economic growth that is also environmentally sustainable.

"Today, as our economies modernise and diversify, new opportunities are emerging. We need to harness these new opportunities for the benefit of our people," the president said.

Murmu lauded Botswana's "remarkable" progress from modest beginnings to a modern, confident and prosperous society, which is an inspiration to everyone.

Botswana is a shining example of democracy, good governance and effective leadership, she said.

The president noted that the two countries share a "natural" friendship, one that was built on mutual trust and respect and common belief in democracy and human dignity.

"I am happy that my visit is taking place in the backdrop of our expanding partnership and also in the run-up to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations next year," she said.

Murmu pointed out that the cooperation between the two nations spans diverse sectors, including education, health, technology, agriculture, defence, trade, and investment.

She also stressed the importance of people-to-people connections, saying, "We as democracies need to be sensitive to the dreams and aspirations of our people, especially to the expectations of our youth." The president said she believed India and Botswana can together contribute meaningfully to a "fairer and more sustainable" world order, "that not only supports but also helps build meaningful global south collaboration and a reformed multi-lateralism".

"We thank the government of Botswana for their support to India's efforts for a reformed and expanded UN Security Council," Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that the collaboration between India and African countries can help unlock the energies of the 2.8 billion people in these countries, which is 40 per cent of the world's population.

"If we can link our trajectories in a self-sustaining positive manner, we can unleash our true economic potential, thus lifting millions out of poverty and giving everyone a chance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations," the president said. PTI NES SCY SCY