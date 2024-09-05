India can meditate peace talks with Ukraine: Putin after Modi's Ukraine visit

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday indicated Russia's readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Global news agency Reuters reported quoting Putin that China, India and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks over Ukraine.

Putin said a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the first weeks of the war at talks in Istanbul, which was never implemented, could serve as the basis for talks.

This statement marks a potential shift in Russia's stance on the ongoing conflict, which has seen no substantial peace negotiations in recent times.

Putin's readiness for dialogue comes on the heels of Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, where the Indian Prime Minister engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During this visit, Modi emphasised India's commitment to peace, stating, "India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace."

This visit was not only symbolic but also carried a message of peace directly from Modi to Zelensky, highlighting India's stance as a neutral mediator.

This proposal comes after Modi's discussions with both Zelensky and Putin, indicating a complex diplomatic dance aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

Modi's engagement with both sides has been interpreted as an attempt to leverage India's strategic relationships with both Russia and the West to foster peace.

Analysts and observers have noted that Modi's visit and subsequent discussions might have played a crucial role in softening Russia's position.

"Modi's approach, leveraging India's unique position in global politics, could be pivotal in bringing both sides to the negotiating table," commented a geopolitical analyst, reflecting on the potential impact of Modi's diplomatic efforts.

As the world watches, the next steps are crucial. Will Putin's readiness translate into actionable peace talks? What role will India, alongside China and Brazil, play in these negotiations? These questions loom large, but for now, the international community is holding onto the hope that Modi's diplomatic initiative might pave the way for a resolution to one of the most protracted conflicts of recent times.