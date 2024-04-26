India can speak about its own visa policy: US on Australian journalist's claim on visa denial

Washington, Apr 26 (PTI) The US has refrained from commenting on allegations that India denied the visa renewal of an Australian journalist, saying New Delhi can speak about its visa policy.

Advertisment

Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) left India on April 19, and she claimed on Tuesday that she was denied an extension of her visa by the Indian government because of her reports "crossed a line".

"After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension...less than 24 hours before my flight," she said in a post on 'X'.

Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi Government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting "crossed a line". After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension ...less than 24 hours before my flight. 1/2 — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) April 22, 2024

Advertisment

"We were also told my election accreditation would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive. We left on day one of voting in the national election in what Modi calls 'the mother of democracy'," she added.

Responding to allegations, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday: "Look, the government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That is not something I am going to opine on from here." "Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That is why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak to the specific," Patel told reporters at a news conference.

Advertisment

Government sources in India said her allegation is incorrect and misleading.

They said Dias was found to have violated visa rules while undertaking her professional pursuits.

Despite this, on her request, she was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the general elections, the sources said, adding her previous visa was valid till April 20.

Advertisment

"The contention of Avani Dias, the South Asia Correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), that she was not allowed to cover elections and was compelled to leave the country is not correct, misleading and mischievous," a source said in New Delhi.

The sources said Dias paid the visa fee on April 18, and her visa was extended till the end of June the same day.

She, however, chose to leave India on April 20, they said, adding at the time of her departure, she held a valid visa and her extension of visa stood approved.

Her point about not being permitted to cover elections is also factually incorrect, the sources said.

Coverage of election activities outside of booths is permitted to all Journalist Visa holders, they added.