India cautions its citizens travelling to UK marred by violence

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in London issued an advisory on Tuesday for Indian nationals visiting the UK, urging them to stay vigilant and exercise caution due to recent riots in the country.

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1820727772471263294

The advisory comes in response to violent protests that have been occurring in the UK, particularly following the fatal stabbing of three girls in the northwest English town of Southport.

The Indian government said it is closely monitoring the situation and advising its citizens to follow local news and advisories issued by local security authorities.

Hundreds of arrests have been made as police officers in riot gear responded to violent scenes in Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Bolton and other parts of the UK on Sunday, after days of some of the worst rioting seen on the streets of the country in the wake of the fatal stabbings of three schoolgirls in Southport, north-west England.