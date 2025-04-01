India, China leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Beijing, Apr 1 (PTI) Leaders of India and China exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations amid the efforts to reset the ties after over four years of freeze due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

“Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here answering a question.

President Xi Jinping and his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu besides Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged congratulatory messages respectively, he said.

Both countries are ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South and both are in a crucial stage of modernisation, Guo said. PTI KJV NPK NPK