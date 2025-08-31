India, China should handle ties from long-term perspective: Xi to Modi

Tianjin: India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks here on Sunday.

The talks between the two leaders were held on the margins of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held here from Sunday to Monday.

"Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from strategic heights and long-term perspective so as to realise the sustained, sound and steady development of our bilateral ties,” he said.

In an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump’s unilateral policies, Xi said both countries should uphold multilateralism.

India and China should also work for a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, Xi said.

“We must also step up our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations and to make our due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he said.

This was their first meeting in about ten months and assumed significance in view of a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on trade and tariffs.