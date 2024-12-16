India, China Special Representative talks to be held in Beijing on Dec 18: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing, Dec 16 (PTI) The Special Representatives of India and China on border issues will meet here on Wednesday to discuss the restoration of the bilateral ties following the October 21 agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh.

As agreed, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing on December 18, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.

According to informed sources, Doval will arrive on Tuesday to attend the crucial talks, which were expected to provide a way forward for the two countries to normalise the relations.

Constituted in 2003 to comprehensively address the vexed dispute of the India-China border spanning to 3488 kms, the SRs mechanism over the years met 22 times. PTI KJV ZH