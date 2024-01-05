India committed to redefining ties with partners in neighbourhood, especially Nepal: EAM Jaishankar

Kathmandu, Jan 5 (PTI) India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to redefining its relationship with partners in its neighbourhood, especially with Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he inaugurated several post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the Himalayan nation.

Jaishankar, who was here on a two-day visit, also hoped that the India-Nepal ties would continue to cross more and more milestones in the days to come.

Jaishankar along with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud on Friday jointly inaugurated the new building of Tribhuvan University Library constructed with India’s assistance at Kirtipur, 8 km South of Kathmandu.

They also remotely inaugurated other post-earthquake reconstruction projects which include 25 schools, 32 health facilities and a culture centre by lighting a laser beam on the monitor.

These projects were undertaken as part of a collaborative effort to support the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015.

"Joined my colleague FM @NPSaudnc at the inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library, 25 schools, 32 health facilities and culture sector project," Jaishankar posted on X, "Concrete delivery of the commitments made by PM @narendramodi on Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Jaishankar said in recent years, "We have witnessed the real transformation of the India-Nepal relationship with significant strides made in a variety of areas." "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government of India is committed to continuing redefining its relationship with partners in our neighbourhood, especially with Nepal," Jaishankar said.

The bilateral partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity, be it physical, digital or energy-related, has become a cornerstone of this expanding collaboration and this has further strengthened people-to-people linkages between our two countries, the minister said.

He said during his visit, the two nations signed some really important agreements, both in the areas of power sector cooperation as well as project implementation.

"I am very confident that this will positively impact the lives of the ordinary person in Nepal," he said.

The development cooperation between the two nations has also been bolstered by educational and capacity-building initiatives in various sectors including a large number of scholarships in premier educational institutions in India as well as in Nepal to encourage the brightest students here to continue their studies., he said.

"Our youth are particularly powerful agents of growth and development in both societies and also important ambassadors of the relationship between us.

"Our collaboration and initiatives in promoting our youth by providing educational opportunities and also by making good educational infrastructure, like this library building, available to them will only empower them in the positive transformation of both countries," he said.

"I assure you that we are committed to extending our steadfast support and work with the same earnestness to further realise the potential of the relationship for the full benefit of the people of the two countries," he added.

Jaishankar said during his visit to Nepal in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had given the 'HIT' formula for India-Nepal relations.

"HIT as in H for highways 1 for Iways and T for Transways," he said.

During the visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to India in June, both leaders took the important decision to make a partnership a superhit, he said.

"The government of India is committed to moving forward on the ideals of sabka sath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas sabka prayas and taking friendly neighbouring countries, including Nepal, along with us in our development journey," Jaishankar said.

"Together, we will continue to cross more and more milestones in our relationship in the days to come," he added.

He said his visit to Nepal has been successful.

During his visit, Jaishankar and Saud co-chaired the Seventh Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission on Thursday.

“During the Joint Commission meeting, the two sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations as well as areas of cooperation including connectivity, infrastructure development, economic partnership, trade, transit, investment, power, water resources, culture, tourism, sports, health and education,” according to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

“The two ministers expressed satisfaction over mutual support in the regional, sub-regional and multilateral forums on the issues of common interests,” reads the statement.

Saud mentioned the issues of additional air entry routes and floods and inundation, it added.

Views were also exchanged on the review of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950, security and boundary-related matters.

The Joint Commission expressed happiness over the momentum generated in further consolidating Nepal-India relations following the meetings held between the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India in 2022 and 2023.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the Government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal, according to the press release.

Following the meeting, the two ministers witnessed the exchange of agreement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of India on Long Term Power Trade in the presence of Energy Minister of Nepal Shakti Bahadur Basnet.

"They also remotely inaugurated the 132 kV (kilovolt) cross-border transmission lines between Nepal and India, namely the second circuit of the Raxaul- Parwanipur line, the second circuit of Kataiya- Kusaha line and the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya lines,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

The other agreements exchanged on the occasion included an agreement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of India regarding Indian grant assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite, and MoU for Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development.

“The fifth tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supplies provided by the Government of India to Nepal was handed over remotely,” according to the statement which said the tranche consists of prefabricated houses, tents and other relief materials.

Jaishankar also paid courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’, during which, various issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Minister Saud also hosted a dinner in honour of the External Affairs Minister of India on Thursday evening. PTI NSA/SBP NSA AKJ NSA