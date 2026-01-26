India critical bulwark against global authoritarianism: US leaders on 77th Republic Day

New York/Seattle, Jan 26 (PTI) Top American leaders and business executives congratulated India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, describing the country as a "critical bulwark" against global authoritarianism and "indispensable" partner to the US.

In his congratulatory message to Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan, Congressman Greg Landsman of Ohio said that as the “world's largest democracy and a close friend of the United States, I am always pleased to see India succeeding domestically and internationally”.

“India is a critical bulwark against global authoritarianism and an indispensable partner to the United States. Whether through I2U2, the Quad, or any number of our partnerships and joint ventures, our work together remains important to maintaining a rules-based international order,” he said.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier said in her video message that on behalf of the people of the state of Washington, “I wish all of you a Happy Republic Day as bright as your tri-color flag and as meaningful as the values and freedoms that your democracy represents.” “Washington deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to our state's cultural, educational and economic life and your commitment to innovation, learning and community makes all of our lives better,” she said.

Bill Gates, chair and board member of the Gates Foundation, in a special video message released by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, said that the 77th Republic Day is a moment to reflect on the “extraordinary” promise India made to itself in 1950 to build a nation where opportunity expands, knowledge empowers and progress uplifts everyone.

“Everytime I visit India, I'm reminded of how that promise continues to shape the country's ambition. Indian innovation is serving people at scale, not just in India but across the Global South. That's true in health, in agriculture, in digital public infrastructure and in new technologies like artificial intelligence,” Gates said.

The billionaire technology executive and philanthropist said he is “very excited” to be attending the India AI Impact Summit to be hosted in Delhi next month and the Gates Foundation will “outline our partnerships, our commitment to help build an inclusive AI future”.

He said that Indian innovators are leading the way in harnessing new AI solutions that will save and improve millions of lives, advancing social good and driving economic growth.

Gates further underscored that engagement by the Indian diaspora in Seattle and across the United States “continues to strengthen the bonds between our two countries, united in a belief in innovation and human potential”.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, in a video message, said that India’s 77th Republic Day is a “time to recognise achievement, reflect on the shared values and look ahead to what the future will bring your great nation”.

“Nebraska is proud of the partnership and the community that we share with people around the world. We share many of the same values with India, and we are fostering important relationships through the exchange of trade, technology, agriculture and our cultures,” he said, as he delivered his message standing in front of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

The bust, unveiled in December 2024, is located in the State Capitol building in Nebraska, the first time a statue of the Mahatma was installed inside any such premises in the US Pacific Northwest states that come under the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte voiced appreciation for the contributions of the Indian diaspora and the Indian-American community to the state.

He added that the commitment of the Indian community to “innovation, learning and community enrich us all” and expressed optimism that the friendship between “our peoples continue to grow stronger in the years to come”.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden recalled his engagements with Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta, describing the meetings as “very refreshing” as they discussed Ag-trade and tourism opportunities.

“I’m confident that the United States and India will continue building an even stronger relationship,” Rhoden said.

On the occasion, the states of Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington issued special executive proclamations declaring January 26, 2026 as ‘Republic Day of India’ in their jurisdictions and recognising the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and their relationships with India. PTI YAS GSP GSP