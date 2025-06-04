India delegation meets European Parliament members; conveys message of zero tolerance against terrorism

Brussels, Jun 4 (PTI) Reaffirming India's "unwavering commitment" to combating cross-border terrorism, an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met members of the European Parliament, think tanks and Indian diaspora, asserting that New Delhi stands united in its "resolve and action".

The delegation, which reached the Western European nation Tuesday to reiterate India's stance against terrorism, was seen interacting with members of the European Parliament in a video shared by the Embassy of India in Belgium & Luxembourg.

The Indian team had an insightful interaction with leading Brussels-based think tanks during which they held wide-ranging discussions on the menace of terrorism including cross-border terrorism directed against India.

"They discussed India's counter-terrorism efforts including #OperationSindoor with members of think tank community in Brussels. The Delegation conveyed a unified and unequivocal message of zero tolerance against terrorism," the Indian mission posted on X. The delegation also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Belgium, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism," it said.

"India against Terrorism: United in resolve and action," the embassy posted on X.

The diaspora expressed "deep solidarity" with the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, and "reaffirmed their strong support for India’s efforts to counter terrorism," it said.

The delegation also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the embassy premises, reaffirming India’s "longstanding commitment to peace, non-violence, and tolerance", the embassy said in a separate post.

Prasad, in a post on X, said that the delegation's visit will focus on "fostering international cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism through a series of strategic meetings." Besides Prasad, the delegation comprises Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shia Sena), Gulam All Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M Thambidurai (AIADMIC), M J Akbar (BJP), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation, which arrived in Belgium from the United Kingdom, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.