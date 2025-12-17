India delivers more relief material to Sri Lanka reeling from floods

Colombo, Dec 17 (PTI) Bolstering its efforts to provide assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has provided over 50 tonnes more dry rations to the island nation, officials said.

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment, the Indian High Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (80 personnel with K9 units) conducted immediate search and rescue operations, while an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital set up in Mahiyanganaya provided life-saving medical care to more than 7,000 patients.

Medical centres using BHISHM Arogya Maitri cubes were established in severely affected areas, and 248 tonnes of Bailey Bridge components with 48 engineers were airlifted to restore critical connectivity.

Nearly five Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters evacuated survivors, transported troops, and delivered relief supplies-reflecting India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka during a time of crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters as cyclonic storm Ditwah wreaked havoc, causing floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure. PTI CORR AMS