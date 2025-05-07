India destroys Masood Azhar’s camp; no confirmation on this death

New Delhi: Indian forces have reportedly destroyed a terrorist camp linked to Masood Azhar, the leader of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). However, there was no confirmation about his death.

The operation, which took place amid heightened tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, marks a bold move by India to counter cross-border terrorism.

While official confirmation from the Indian government is pending, sources indicate that the operation targeted a JeM facility believed to be a hub for planning attacks against India.

Azhar, a designated global terrorist by the United States since 2010, has been a key figure behind several high-profile attacks, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 Indian security personnel.

The strike comes in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre on April 26, 2025, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, prompting India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) for the first time in history.

The operation against Azhar’s camp echoes India’s 2019 Balakot airstrike, which targeted a JeM facility following the Pulwama attack.

JeM has long been a thorn in India-Pakistan relations. The group has strengthened ties with the Taliban since the latter’s 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, with Azhar reportedly meeting Taliban leaders like Mullah Baradar to seek support for JeM’s activities in Kashmir.

The group, run as a family enterprise by Azhar and his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, has been responsible for numerous attacks in India, often with alleged backing from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).